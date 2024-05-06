CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.17.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
Shares of CPPCY stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.99.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
