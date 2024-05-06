CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

Shares of CPPCY stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CP ALL Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.