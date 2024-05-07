Lincoln National Corp Acquires 21,863 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.09. 301,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.