Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock remained flat at $76.93 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

