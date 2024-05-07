Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Shares of IVP remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,472,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,210,604. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

