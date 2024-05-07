Lincoln National Corp Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,095,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. 395,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,148. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.