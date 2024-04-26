Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEG. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. 224,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after purchasing an additional 738,684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 869,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 738,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

