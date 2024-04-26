Piper Sandler Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $32.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of MBLY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 2,516,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,201. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

