Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Olin Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60.
Olin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
