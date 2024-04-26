Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 389,742 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 773,830 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 511,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

