Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.00.

MEDP stock opened at $389.77 on Tuesday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

