Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT stock traded up $4.29 on Monday, hitting $432.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.52 and its 200-day moving average is $441.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.94 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

