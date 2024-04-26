Robert W. Baird Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $100.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 10,524.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

