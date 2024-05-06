Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 408,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 247.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
