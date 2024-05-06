Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 408,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 247.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.