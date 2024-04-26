McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,004. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

