Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Lotus Technology stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.16. Lotus Technology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.07 million during the quarter.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

