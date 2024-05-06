National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 114,834 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 114,834 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.24% of Illumina worth $52,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 888,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

