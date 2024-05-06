FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,628. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.