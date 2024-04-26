GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.44.

NYSE:GEV opened at $148.31 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

