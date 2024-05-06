FourThought Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,289. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

