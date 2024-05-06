FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 915,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

