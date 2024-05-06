National Bank of Canada FI Has $45.45 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 607,325 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Target were worth $45,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average is $145.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

