Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.90 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.34.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 631,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.