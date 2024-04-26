Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.90 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 631,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

