Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Lowered by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.23. 68,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,045. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.