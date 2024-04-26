Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 814 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 196.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 103.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $109.84 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

