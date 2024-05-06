M&T Bank Corp Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.