M&T Bank Corp Purchases 957 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,627,000 after purchasing an additional 171,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $355.15 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

