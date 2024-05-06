M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,664 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $385.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

