M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,845,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,959,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,495,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,187,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.