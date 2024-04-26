GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 4,926 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

