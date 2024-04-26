Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Rogers by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

