M&T Bank Corp Has $7.16 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $325,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $141.87 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

