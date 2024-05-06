M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,406 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Illumina by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $117.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

