M&T Bank Corp Has $7.71 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

