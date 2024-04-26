Larson Financial Group LLC Has $49,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

ONEY stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $789.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

