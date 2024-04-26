Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.66.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

