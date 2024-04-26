1,230 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

