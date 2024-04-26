Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 6.750-8.250 EPS.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $25.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $926.96. 641,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,060. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $493.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $943.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $950.85.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

