Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,270.00.

AGF Management Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.14. 11,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.61. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$519.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

