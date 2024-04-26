Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,992. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

