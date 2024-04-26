Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.18. 4,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,465. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.29.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

