Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HOMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.