Brokers Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,022,795. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

