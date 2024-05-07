FiscalNote (NOTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. FiscalNote has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FiscalNote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,493 shares of company stock valued at $135,220. Insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

