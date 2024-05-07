Leuthold Group LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.69 and a 200-day moving average of $485.17. The company has a market capitalization of $448.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.67 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

