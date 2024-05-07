Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 610.76% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 249,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,076. The stock has a market cap of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on XERS

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.