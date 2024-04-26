CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.82.

Shares of CACI opened at $401.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CACI International has a 1-year low of $293.69 and a 1-year high of $403.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

