Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 6,135,417 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

