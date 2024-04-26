Hanmi Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $59.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on HAFC

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.