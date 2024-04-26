Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 33,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

