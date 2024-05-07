Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $157.51. 111,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,048. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

